Naya Rivera: Ihre Schwester soll bei ihrem Ex-Mann Ryan Dorsey leben

DE Showbiz - Naya Rivera's sister has seemingly responded to the reports she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey to help him care for the former couple's son.

Glee star Naya tragically drowned during a boating trip with her five-year-old boy Josey in July and, earlier this month, her younger sister Nickayla Rivera was spotted helping Ryan move into a new Los Angeles rental pad.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that 25-year-old Nickayla has also since started living at the three-bedroom property to help the actor raise Josey, along with the child's maternal grandparents.

In a post on her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Nickayla appeared to address the report, writing: "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family.

“Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I'm not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonising moment we all endure. What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, and never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the model told Entertainment Tonight that there's nothing romantic going on between Nickayla and Ryan - the situation is what's best for Josey.

"They simply share the same goal - to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya," the insider said. "They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.

"All things considered, everyone is doing really well. Josey is a very happy, sweet and playful boy. And, Ryan and Nickayla have also found many moments of joy and lightness in this tough time. Some days are harder than others, but overall everyone is doing well!”

Naya and Ryan wed in 2014 but officially called time on their marriage in December 2017.